Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,788,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,541. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. 384,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.