Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,708,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,475,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

