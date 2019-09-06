Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,543,000 after purchasing an additional 98,805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,417.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,300 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

