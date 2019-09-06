Reviewing CV Sciences (CVSI) and Its Rivals

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI) is one of 581 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CV Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -3.29% -6.47% -4.65% CV Sciences Competitors -1,531.90% -866.55% -30.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million $10.00 million 34.67 CV Sciences Competitors $2.13 billion $225.61 million -3.23

CV Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CV Sciences. CV Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CV Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 CV Sciences Competitors 5261 14642 29943 1113 2.53

CV Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.04%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.79%. Given CV Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CV Sciences beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

