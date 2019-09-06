Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €108.00 by HSBC

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.64 ($127.49).

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €113.80 ($132.33). 39,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 52 week high of €110.85 ($128.90). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.66.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

