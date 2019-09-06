RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $683,767.91 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $683,767.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,381 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,010.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $578,495.28.

NYSE RNG traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.62. 27,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,666. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,391.00 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $43,332,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $11,132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

