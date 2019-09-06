Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 404.21% and a negative return on equity of 239.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

