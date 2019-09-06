River Oaks Capital LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 2.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 228,818 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,251. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Andrew N. Kattos purchased 834 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,645.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Filler bought 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001 over the last 90 days. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

