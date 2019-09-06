River Oaks Capital LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for 1.3% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 260,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $491.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

