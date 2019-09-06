Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 9,839 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. 1,388,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $94.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

