Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

