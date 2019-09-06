Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,067 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,106. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

