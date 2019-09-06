Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,919 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AFLAC by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 138,166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $51.51. 1,458,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays decreased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.