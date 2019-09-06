Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Intuit by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 304,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,545,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $289.68. 438,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,612. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average of $261.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,606 shares of company stock valued at $53,093,219. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

