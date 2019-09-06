Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,534 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 37,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,201. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

