Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 43,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,659. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,389. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

