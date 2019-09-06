Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director David Nierenberg Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director David Nierenberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.