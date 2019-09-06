Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 68.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.31. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

