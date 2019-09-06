Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

DG traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $161.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.