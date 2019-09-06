Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 617 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. 24,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,922 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

