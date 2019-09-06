Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

ETG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,737. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

