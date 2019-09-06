Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 266 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,983,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 916,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 32,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

