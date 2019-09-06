Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 229,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,734. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $586.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

