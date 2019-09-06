Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 5.8%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.76, approximately 389,308 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 301,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $586.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

