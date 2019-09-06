Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $31.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,440. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $347.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

