Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

