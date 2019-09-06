Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,379. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.