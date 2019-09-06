Roundview Capital LLC Has $488,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 222.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $711,381.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $3,668,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,967,347. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,177. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

