Roundview Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,418. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

