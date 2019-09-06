Roundview Capital LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 453.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 3,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

