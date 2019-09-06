Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. 82,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,239. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,512,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

