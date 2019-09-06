Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Newell Brands worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 362,203 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 81,751 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 112,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

