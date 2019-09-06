Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,177,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 652,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

