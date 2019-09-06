Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.27 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Imperial Oil worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,635,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,092,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,560,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,889 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,223,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200,599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,133,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,187 shares in the last quarter.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 8,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,269. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

