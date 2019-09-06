Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.85 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $94,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $961,289.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,468.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,299. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

ESNT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 7,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,606. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.