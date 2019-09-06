Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Eldorado Resorts worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 5.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 376,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,018. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

