Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 197,615 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. 240,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,769. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.