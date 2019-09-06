Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 204,226 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Qiagen worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,685,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2,731.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 51.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,100,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 883,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

