Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,161 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $2,416,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $371,622.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,165 shares of company stock valued at $26,085,399 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.