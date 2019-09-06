Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 76,257 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortinet worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,950,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.19. 11,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,535. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

