Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Assured Guaranty worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 6,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,978. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

Several brokerages have commented on AGO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

