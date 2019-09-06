RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.68 ($29.87).

RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.34.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

