RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.68 ($29.87).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.34. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

