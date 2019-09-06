Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.98 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $186,550.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00011109 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00776360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00231070 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

