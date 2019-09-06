Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given a $13.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,104. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $261,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 43,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 76.1% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 198,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 471,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

