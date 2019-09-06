Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.87 ($101.01).

Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

