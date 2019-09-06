Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $875,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.42. 231,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,557,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

