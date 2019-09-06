Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,430 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

