Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 377,697 Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,697 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.72% of Five Point worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPH. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.7% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,207. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.