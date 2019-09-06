Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 38,595 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 567,393 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $345,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 23,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

